Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Releases Answer Keys To Group II Services Written Exam 2016: Check The Details Here

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released answer keys to Group II Services Written Exam 2016. Candidates can go to the official website of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and check the details there. TSPSC has conducted written exam for the above notification on 11 November 2016 and 13 November 201.



Telangana State Public Service Commission on December 5, 2016 had published the Preliminary Keys of this exam which were hosted on Commission' s website. Telangana State Public Service Commission had received objections on the Preliminary Keys online from December 5 to 14 December. The commission has said that no further objections will be entertained on these Final Keys.



How to check Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group II Services written exam 2016 Answer Key



Step 1 - Go to the Telangana State Public Service Commission official website

Step 2 - Click on the "Group - II Exam Information" tab

Step 3 - Click on "Group - II final keys"

Step 4 - Click on all the keys given there.



A candidate may find all these anwer keys of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group II Services written exam 2016 there:



Group_II Exam Final Keys. Paper-I (General Studies and General Abilities)

Group_II Exam Final Keys. Paper-II (History, Polity and Society)

Group_II Exam Final Keys. Paper-III (Economy and Development)

Group_II Exam Final Keys. Paper -IV (Telangana Movement and State Formation)



According to the reports the Telangana State Public Service Commission will release results soon as it has released the answer keys.



Click here for more Job News



