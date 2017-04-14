Telangana State Public Service Commission: Recruitment For Teacher And Other Posts

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT TSPSC: Recruitment For Teacher And Other Posts New Delhi: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released recruitment notification for teacher, librarian, staff nurse, Physical Director (School) and librarian posts in Residential Educational Institutions Societies. Online application submission process will commence soon for recruitment to the above mentioned post. Candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility from the official notification released at the web portal of TSPSC can apply. The online application form will be available at tspsc.gov.in.



Important information like documents required for submission, the format of the documents, the size of the documents, the selection procedure, the pattern of exam, etc. must be read properly before applying.



Vacancy Details

Art Teacher: 372 posts

Craft Teacher: 43 posts

Music Teacher: 197 posts

Staff Nurse: 533 posts

Physical Education Teacher: 616 posts

Physical Director (School): 6 posts

Post Graduate Teacher: 921 posts

Trained Graduate Teacher: 4362 posts

Librarian (schools): 256 posts



Selection procedure varies for each of the posts mentioned above. However altogether the Commission will select candidates on the basis of their performance in computer based recruitment test or offline OMR based exam. Candidates must keep checking official web portal for updates in this regard.



"Before applying for the posts, candidates shall register themselves as per the One Time Registration (OTR) through the Official Website of TSPSC. Those who have registered in OTR already, shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR."



