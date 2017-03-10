Telangana Government To Announce 12,000 Government Job Vacancies Soon

The Telangana government on Friday reiterated its commitment to fill one lakh vacancies in the government sector in five years as promised at the time of formation of the new state in 2014. Addressing a joint session of both the houses of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session, Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan said during the last two-and-a-half years the government had recruited 27,481 people in various departments. He announced that a notification will be issued soon for filling up 12,000 new posts. He also assured that services of 20,000 contract employees and 24,000 outsourced employees will be regularized.The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government reiterated its commitment in the wake of the recent protest by the Telangana Joint Action Committee and students' organisations over what they called the government's failure to fulfill the promise.Narasimhan said that Telangana as the youngest and most happening state in the country had embarked on taking innovative steps to give a much needed boost to the state economy.He claimed that uninterrupted power supply, revamping of minor irrigation tanks, drinking water supply to every household and obtaining number one rank in ease of doing business are a few of the state's many achievements in the last 33 months.The government last year carved out 21 new districts as part of people friendly and administrative reforms. "The aim is to take administration and governance to every doorstep to ensure that benefits of development and welfare schemes reach the last man," he said.The governor said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had showed significant improvement since the formation of the new state. As per advance estimates of 2016-17, GSDP is likely to grow at an impressive 13.7 per cent at current prices compared to the estimated all India growth of 11.5 per cent.The primary sector, which includes agriculture and allied activities, is likely to register 17.2 per cent growth due to the good monsoon and proactive measures to revamp the rural economy.Narasimhan said the government was ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply and power cuts had become a thing of the past.While the state's installed capacity at its formation was 6,574 megawatts, in the last two-and-a-half years it created additional generation capacity of 4,190 MW.A further generation capacity of 4,130 MW will be added by 2017 end. By the end of the next three years, total availability of power will be 16,306 MW.He said the investor friendly industrial policy and transparent and graft-free system of industrial clearance had resulted in the state attracting investments of Rs. 54,000 crore by 3,451 units with a potential to employ 2.20 lakh persons.Stating that the services sector has become a major growth engine, he said there had been a spurt in IT and ITES companies in the state.Telangana contributes 12 per cent to the total IT exports from the country. Hyderabad ranks second in terms of revenues from the IT sector.The IT exports during 2015-16 were Rs.75,070 crore and the IT sector is providing direct employment to 4 lakh people.The governor said the poor and the backward remained the focus of the government, which believes that real development is possible only when the fruits of progress reach the poorest families in the remotest hamlet. To ensure this, the government has launched several welfare initiatives.The state is allocating Rs. 35,000 crore in the budget to implement over 30 welfare schemes. "Telangana has become a leading state in implementing welfare schemes," he said referring to pensions for different sections of people and other measures.