Teaching Vacancies In Indian Universities A Serious Issue, Says Prakash Javadekar

Teaching Vacancies In Indian Universities A Serious Issue, Says Javadekar

New Delhi: Prakash Javadekar, the Union Minsiter for Human Resource Development (HRD) today said that the vacant teaching positions in Indian Universities was a 'serious issue' and assured that the central government was taking appropriate measures to fill these posts. Javadekar was addressing the Lok Sabha during Question hour and said that the vacancies in Universities was a serious issue and there were several issues which had resulted in the vacant posts. He said that there were 41 central universities and almost 20% teaching positions in these universities were vacant.



He also said that the government was taking every step to recruit teachers for the vacant positions. He said that the recruitment of teachers was a continuous process and the HRD Ministry was monitoring it strictly.



He also assured the house that the government would fill up the teaching vacancies in University of Delhi in a year's time. On the issue of recruitment in Delhi University he said, "So far as Delhi University is concerned, we have solved the problem (vacancies) that was there for 10 years. We are tracking every month that new recruitment is on and would completely fill up the permanent posts in one year's time. The same we are doing in others (universities) as well."



According to IANS, Javadekar informed that the government had adopted a mechanism through which vacancies and recruitment process was being monitored. He said that it has been mandated that all vacancies are notified and their status is updated every 15 days. He also said that the information will be made available on the UGC website as well.



(With Inputs from IANS)



