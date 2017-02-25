Teacher Recruitment To Begin Soon At Kendriya Vidyalayas

EMAIL PRINT KVS teacher recruitment to begin soon New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister, Prakash Javadekar, laid the foundation stone of a new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at Shahdara, Delhi. Emphasizing the need for improving the quality of current education, he also mentioned about the importance of it for developing a good citizen with a strong character. He further added that KVs impart quality education and stand as a synonym to it. In addition to education, he stated the importance of sports activities as well. Teacher recruitment, online admission and change in land requirement rules are the prominent areas emphasized by the HRD Minister.



Union HRD Minister focused on the shortage of teaching staff at Kendriya Vidyalayas along with introduction of online admission form filling process. He said that taking teacher shortage issue into consideration, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has already begun the recruitment process for more than 6000 teaching staff. This is going to be a great opportunity for all government job aspirants who wish to get into the noble profession of teaching. According to the Union HRD Minister, the notification for KVS teacher recruitment will be released soon.



Apart from teacher recruitment, land requirement norms have been relaxed for building KVs in metro cities and other places in the country. As per the previous rule, 4 acre land was fixed for building KVs in metro cities. But taking land shortage into consideration, the Minister has cut off the land requirement to 2.5 acre instead. Similarly for other cities, KVs can be built on 5 acre land (instead of 8 acre).



Click here for other Teacher Job Updates



Click here for more



Union Human Resource Development Minister, Prakash Javadekar, laid the foundation stone of a new building of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at Shahdara, Delhi. Emphasizing the need for improving the quality of current education, he also mentioned about the importance of it for developing a good citizen with a strong character. He further added that KVs impart quality education and stand as a synonym to it. In addition to education, he stated the importance of sports activities as well. Teacher recruitment, online admission and change in land requirement rules are the prominent areas emphasized by the HRD Minister.Union HRD Minister focused on the shortage of teaching staff at Kendriya Vidyalayas along with introduction of online admission form filling process. He said that taking teacher shortage issue into consideration, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has already begun the recruitment process for more than 6000 teaching staff. This is going to be a great opportunity for all government job aspirants who wish to get into the noble profession of teaching. According to the Union HRD Minister, the notification for KVS teacher recruitment will be released soon.Apart from teacher recruitment, land requirement norms have been relaxed for building KVs in metro cities and other places in the country. As per the previous rule, 4 acre land was fixed for building KVs in metro cities. But taking land shortage into consideration, the Minister has cut off the land requirement to 2.5 acre instead. Similarly for other cities, KVs can be built on 5 acre land (instead of 8 acre).Click here for more Jobs News