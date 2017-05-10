Tamil Nadu TRB Begins Recruitment For 1663 PG Teacher Vacancies

Important Dates
Commencement of online application process: May 10, 2017
Last date for submission of online application form: May 30, 2017
Date of written examination: July 2, 2017
Eligibility Criteria
- The candidate must not be over 57 years in age as on July 1, 2017.
- The candidate must have a Post Graduate degree in the relevant subject with a B.Ed. degree from a recognized university/institute.
- The candidate should have studied the same subjects in Bachelor's degree and Master's degree both for academic subjects and languages.
- For the post of Physical Director Grade I, The candidate should have a Bachelor's degree in any stream with an M.P.Ed. degree.
Application Process
If you fulfill the eligibility criteria required for the listed posts, then you can fill application form online at tbronlineexams.in
The application fee is Rs. 500 for all candidates except SC. ST and differently abled candidates for whom the application fee is Rs. 250. The application fee should be paid online and there is no provision for offline payment of application fee.
