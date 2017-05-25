News Flash
Tamil Nadu Technical Exam 2017: Hall Ticket Released, Download Online

Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu has released the hall tickets for the Technical Examination 2017.

Jobs | Written by | Updated: May 25, 2017 12:36 IST
New Delhi:  Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu has released the hall tickets for the Technical Examination 2017. The examination which is scheduled to be held in May- July 2017 will start on 29 May and will continue till 1 July. Time table was already released for the exam. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall ticket at http://www.dge.tn.gov.in. 'The Time-Table will be strictly followed even though a holiday is declared on any day of examination and that examination should not under any circumstances be postponed without the express written orders from this office,' reads the official notification.

The notification further states that, 'Candidates will not be allowed to come up for more than one grade examination in the same subject at one and the same, session of examination.' Candidates are suggested to reach the venue on time and those arriving first fifteen minutes of the beginning of exam will not be admitted in the exam hall.

Details of the practical exam schedule can be found from the official website.

How to download Tamil Nadu Technical Exam 2017 Hall Ticket?
tn technical exam 2017

TN Technical Exam 2017; Download Hall Ticket Now

Go to the official web portal at www.dge.tn.gov.in
Click on 'Technical Examination -2017 - Hall Ticket Download'
Enter Application number and date of birth
Submit the details
Get the result
Save a copy of the result

Trending

Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil NaduTamil Nadu Technical Exam 2017Tamil Nadu Technical Exam hall ticket

