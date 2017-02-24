Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board Released TNTET Notification 2017

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Teachers recruitment board (TN TRB) has released official notification for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2017. Details can be found from the official portal trb.tn.nic.in. TN TRB has sought applications from eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for TN TET 2017. Sale of application will begin from 6 March 2017. With only few days left for the application process to begin, candidates should clearly understand about the examination including the eligibility criteria, examination pattern and application submission procedure. Candidates can find more details below.
Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2017 Highlights
Important Dates
Sale of Application: 6 March 2017 to 22 March 2017 (9.00 am to 5.00 pm)
Last Date for Submission of Application: 23 March 2017 (by 5.00 pm)
Written Examination: 29 April 2017 (Paper 1) and 30 April 2017 (Paper 2)
Eligibility Criteria
For Paper 1: Candidates with minimum educational qualification of 10+2 and Diploma in Teacher Education / Diploma in Elementary Education from a Recognized Teacher Training Institute / DIET can write Paper 1. Candidates appearing for the Final Year Examination of D.E.Ed. during the current Academic Year (2016-2017) are eligible for Paper 1, provided these candidates should produce D.E.Ed., certificate during certificate verification. Visually impaired candidates are not eligible for Paper 1.
For Paper 2: Candidates with minimum educational qualification of B.A. /B.Sc. / B.Litt. with Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, History and Geography as major subjects or a Degree with any one of the equivalent subjects from a Recognized University under 10+2+3 Pattern and a Bachelor's Degree in Education (B.Ed.) from a Recognized University can write Paper 2. Regarding equivalent subjects, Government orders issued prior to the date of this notification alone will be considered. Candidates with B.Lit., (Tamil) degree should possess either B.Ed. or D.T.Ed. or TPT. Candidates appearing for the Final Year Examination of B.Ed. during the current Academic Year (2016 - 2017) can also appear for Paper 2; such candidates should produce B.Ed., certificate during certificate verification.
Syllabus of TNTET 2017
Candidates must prepare for the exam as per the syllabus given by the Board.
Paper 1: Questions will be asked from the topics of Child Development and Pedagogy, Tamil, English, Mathematics and Environmental Studies & Science.
Paper 2: Syllabus includes topics like Child Development and Pedagogy, Tamil, English, Mathematics & Science and Social Science
Other details can be found from the prospectus, which will be released at trb.tn.nic.in soon.
