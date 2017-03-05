Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test TNTET 2017 Application Process Starts Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2017 will be kicked off from tomorrow. The applications for TNTET Test will be available for sale from March 3 to March 22. The candidates who are planning to apply for the test can submit the filled in applications from March 6 to March 22. Written Examination of paper 1 of TNTET 2017 will be conducted on 29 April 2017and the paper 2 will be on 30 April 2017. The sale of forms of TNTET will happen in various centres in the state.
The State Government has designated the Teachers Recruitment Board as the Nodal Agency for conducting Teacher Eligibility Test and recruitment of Teachers.
Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test TNTET 2017: Application Sales Centres and Application Receiving Centres
Candidates, who are planning to apply for the TNTET 2017, can go to following Application Sales Centres and buy the forms. These are also notified as the official Application Receiving Centres.
Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Pudukkottai, Karur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thiruvannamalai, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Krishnagiri, Ariyalur and Tiruppur.
Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test TNTET 2017: Important Dates
Sale of Application: 6 March 2017 to 22 March 2017 (9.00 am to 5.00 pm)
Last Date for Submission of Application: 23 March 2017 (by 5.00 pm)
Written Examination: 29 April 2017 (Paper 1) and 30 April 2017 (Paper 2)
Candidates are also advised to follow the official website for more details.
