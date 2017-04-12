Tamil Nadu Post Office Recruitment 2017, Apply For Gramin Dak Sevak Post

New Delhi: Job notification has been released for Tamil Nadu post office recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) post. A total of 128 vacancies have been announced for recruitment. Candidates interested to apply must do so only after going through the official notification. Job advertisement has been released by the recruiting body at the official website of India Post at indiapost.gov.in. Out of the total number of vacancies, 71 are for the unreserved category, 39 for OBC category and 18 for SC category. Other details of the GDS recruitment can be found below.
Tamil Nadu Postal Circle GDS recruitment details
Education: Candidates must have cleared Class 10 exam
Age: Candidate must be in the age group of 18-40 years (relaxation norms can be found from the official notification)
Other important skills: Computer knowledge. "The candidate should have computer knowledge and will be required to furnish basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognized Computer Training Institute. Certificates from Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc., will also be acceptable for this purpose", the notification states.
How to apply: Candidates shall have to log on to indiapost.gov.in and apply online
Application Fee: OC/OBC Male should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred) at any Head Post Office.
After submission of application, candidates must check the official website of India Post for updates. Candidates will get an SMS on provisional selection. The final selection/appointment will be based on satisfactory completion of verification and genuineness of all educational & other documents produced by the candidates by the concerned authorities.
Read the official notification here:
