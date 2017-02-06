Tamil Nadu MRB Nurse Recruitment 2017: 2804 vacancies, Know Details Here

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board has invited applications for the appointment of Village Health Nurse / Auxiliary Nurse Midwife on temporary basis. Applications are invited only through online mode up to February 24 for direct recruitment to the post and the candidates can go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board and apply for the post.
Tamil Nadu MRB Nurse Recruitment 2017: Important dates
Date of Notification : February 3
Last date for submission of Application (Online Registration & Online payment): February 24
Last date for offline payment of fee through Indian Bank : February 28
Tamil Nadu MRB Nurse Recruitment 2017: Scale Of Pay
Rs.5,200 - 20,200 + Grade Pay Rs.2,400. For more details, the interested candidates can go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board and check the Annexure-6 of the notification published regarding the appointment.
Tamil Nadu MRB Nurse Recruitment 2017: Selection Process
Selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Village Health Nurse / Auxiliary Nurse Midwife duly following the rules of reservation and communal rotation issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post, said the notification from the board.
Tamil Nadu MRB Nurse Recruitment 2017: How to apply
Step One: Go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board
Step Two: Register Yourself with email id and mobile number
Step Three: Select the name of the post of Village Health Nurse / Auxiliary Nurse Midwife
Step Four: Enter All the required particulars be entered without skipping any field. Step Five: Pay the fees
Step Six: Submit and take a printout for future use
MB: Candidates can pay the fees offline with the particulars they have entered online.
Candidates are advised to check the official website of Tamil Nadu MRB Nurse Recruitment to know more about Tamil Nadu MRB Nurse Recruitment 2017.
Click here for more Jobs News