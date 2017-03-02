Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2017, 470 Vacancies, Apprentice Post

New Delhi: Surat Municipal Corporation has announced of 470 vacancies for apprentice post. Interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification released at www.suratmunicipal.gov.in. Candidates can submit their applications for the recruitment on or before 15 March 2017.Candidates are required to apply online at the official webpage of Surat Municipal Corporation. Before applying online candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions as mentioned in the notification. Other details of the recruitment can be found below.
Vacancies are available for the post of Apprentice in various disciplines like Fitter, Welder (Gas & Electric), Electrician, Wireman, Carpenter, Plumber, Instrument Mechanic, Hospital Waste Management Assistant, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Tractor Mechanic, Draughtsman (Civil), Mechanic (Diesel), House Keeper (Corporate), Surveyor, Book Binder, Offset Machine Minder, Painter (General), Call Centre Assistant, Gardener (Mali), Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology), Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology), Medical Laboratory Technician (cardiology & Physiology), Building Maintenance Technician, Sanitary Hardware Fitter, Library Assistant, Computer Operator Programming Assistant and Health Sanitary Inspector.
To apply online candidates are suggested to go to the recruitment page in the website of Surat Municipal Corporation. Candidates have to enter their apprentice registration number as per www.apprenticeship.gov.in portal. Other details like name, address, etc along with details of documents to be sent. Candidates should take special care while filling up the educational qualification. Candidates should note that for CPI/ GPA/ grade conversion certificate is required.
Click here for more Jobs News