Supreme Court Vacancy: Apply For 57 Junior Court Assistant Posts Before March 10

Grade-pay of Junior Court Assistant
Junior Court Assistants are placed in the level 6 of Pay Matrix with initial basic pay of rs. 35400. The approximate gross pay including HRA boils down to Rs. 43758 per month.
Eligibility for Junior Court Assistant
- Candidate must have a Bachelor degree in any stream from a recognized university.
- Candidate should know how to operate computers.
- Candidate should have minimum speed of typing 35 words per minute on a computer in English.
- Candidate should not be below 18 years of age and above 27 years of age as on December 1, 2016. Usual relaxation in upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per Central Government regulations.
- There is no upper age limit for candidates with 3 years regular service in this registry. There will be no age relaxation for candidates working in other governmental departments.
How to Apply
Step one: Go to official website: sci.nic.in
Step two: Click on the Recruitment tab on the left hand side of the website.
Step three: Click on the Application link for Junior Court Assistant.
Step four: Click on Fresh Candidates registration link.
Step five: Fill the required details and submit. After successful registration, login again and fill the application form.
The application fee for General candidates is Rs. 300 and for SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Physically handicapped candidates. The application fee must be paid online only.
Scheme of Entrance Examination
The recruitment examination for Junior Court Assistant will have to appear in objective type written test of 2 hours duration. The test will have 50 General English comprehension questions, 25 general Awareness questions, 25 General Knowledge questions, and a separate set of 25 objective questions on Computer Knowledge.
The objective test will be followed by a Typing test of 10 minutes duration in English on Computer with typing speed 35 w.p.m. (mistakes allowed 3%).
After the typing test, there will be a Descriptive test of 2 hours duration in English. The test will consist of Comprehension passage, Precis writing, and Essay writing.
Candidates who qualify these tests will be called for an interview in which they will have to secure qualifying marks or more set by the interview board. Candidates who manage to qualify both the written tests and interview will be offered the post of Junior Court Assistant.
