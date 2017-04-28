Supreme Court of India: Interview Schedule For Law Clerk Cum Research Assistants, Download Call Letter

Updated: April 28, 2017
Supreme Court of India Law Clerk cum Research Assistant Interview Date Released

New Delhi:  Interview schedule has been released for engagement of Law Clerk cum Research Assistant post at Supreme Court of India. The recruitment will be on short term contractual assignment for Assignment session 2017-2018. The interview has been scheduled for 2 and 3 May 2017.

Interview Rules
  • Candidates must download the interview call letter at the official website of Supreme Court of India at http://jobapply.in/SUPREMECOURT2017feb/SCFeb2017IntLetter.ASP.
  • Candidates must go through the instructions given in the admit card properly
  • Interview will be held in the Supreme Court premises, Tilak Marg, New Delhi-110 201 (near Pragati Maidan Metro Station)

It should be noted that ".... that the candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks, i.e. 60% or more marks in aggregate with 50% or more marks in each of the two Sections, in the Written Test held on 2.4.2017 in connection with above-mentioned selection process are required to appear for Personal Interview"

