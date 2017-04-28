Supreme Court of India: Interview Schedule For Law Clerk Cum Research Assistants, Download Call Letter

Interview Rules
- Candidates must download the interview call letter at the official website of Supreme Court of India at http://jobapply.in/SUPREMECOURT2017feb/SCFeb2017IntLetter.ASP.
- Candidates must go through the instructions given in the admit card properly
- Interview will be held in the Supreme Court premises, Tilak Marg, New Delhi-110 201 (near Pragati Maidan Metro Station)
It should be noted that ".... that the candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks, i.e. 60% or more marks in aggregate with 50% or more marks in each of the two Sections, in the Written Test held on 2.4.2017 in connection with above-mentioned selection process are required to appear for Personal Interview"
