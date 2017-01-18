Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Updates On JE Exam 2016, CHSL Exam 2015 (Tier II), CGL Exam 2016 (Tier III): Check Here

Here is the detailed notification from Staff Selection Commission:
- Document Verification for successful candidates of Junior Engineer Examination 2016 would be conducted by the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission in consonance with the schedule decided by them, between 23rd January 2017 and 3 rd February 2017. The specific schedule of document verification are being hosted by the concerned Regional Offices on their respective websites separately.
- The Skill Tests for Data Entry Operators and LDCs etc. of the successful candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination-2015 (Tier-II) would be conducted by the Regional Offices of the Commission in consonance with the schedule decided by them between 11th February 2017 and 11th March 2017. The specific schedule of Skill Tests would be hosted by the concerned Regional Offices on their respective websites separately.
- The Commission proposes to conduct Combined Graduate Level Examination-2016 (Tier-III) tentatively on 5 th March 2017. The firm date of the examination, upon its finalisation, would be notified shortly.
- The Commission proposes to conduct Junior Engineer 2016 Examination tentatively from 1st March 2017 to 4th March 2017. On finalisation of the firm dates for the said examination, the Notification to that effect would be hosted on the websites of the Commission in due course.