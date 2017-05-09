SSC Northern Region Recruitment For Engineer, Clerk & Other Posts: Vacancy Details

The official notification can be read at sscnr.net.in
SSCNR Recruitment: Vacancy Details
- Statistical Assistant: 1 post under Department of Justice and Empowerment, M/o Social Justice and Empowerment, Shastri Bhawan New Delhi
- Market Intelligence Inspector (Economics): 1 post under Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare.
- Documentation & IT Assistant: 1 post under National Medicinal Plants Board, Ministry of Ayush, Room No. 309,3rd Floor, B-Block, 'AYUSH' Bhawan, GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi
- Junior Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance)- Metallurgical & Chemical: 1 post under Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), Ministry of Defence/Deptt of Defence production, Wing No.7, 2nd Floor West Block-V, RK Puram, Delhi-110066
- Assistant (Legal): 4 posts under Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Room No. 418(A), 4th floor, 'A' Wing, Shastri Bhawan, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi
- Data Entry Operator Gr. 'B': 1 post under Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, M/o Commerce & Industry, Room No. 377, 3rd Floor, Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi.
- Junior Account Officer: 1 post under Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie , Ministry of Personnel, Pubic Grievances & Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training, New Delhi
- Assistant Programmer: 3 posts under National Investigation Agency Headquarter, 7th floor, NDCC-II Building, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi-110001
- Proof Reader: 2 posts under Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, Legislative Department, Room No. 411 "A" Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi
- Printing Assistant: 1 post under Official Language Wing, Ministry of Law and Justice, Legislative Department, Room No.411 "A" wing, ShastriBhawan, New Delhi
- Investigator Grade-II: 1 post under Ministry of Labour and Employment (Main Secretariat), Shram Shakti Bhavan, Rafi Marg New Delhi-110001
- Canteen Attendant: 1 post under Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, UdyogBhawan New Delhi
- Accountant: 12 posts under Directorate of Estates, Ministry of Urban Development, Nirman Bhawan New Delhi
- Language Typist (Hindi): 1 post under Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, DD(A), Room No. 365, O/o DAVP, Phase-IV,soochnaBhawan, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003
- Technical Assistant (Printed Publicity/Production): 1 post under Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, DD(A), Room No. 365, O/o DAVP, Phase-IV,soochnaBhawan, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003
- Junior Wireless Officer: 51 posts under Department of Telecommunications, M/o Communication, Under Secretary (Admin-II), Room No. 416, 4th floor, Sanchar Bhawan, New Delhi
- Technical Officer(S&R): 13 posts under Department of Food & Public Distribution, M/o consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Room No.284A, KrishiBhawan New Delhi-110001
- Scientific Assistant: 12 posts under Central Water Commission, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, SewaBhawan, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066
- Data Entry Operator: 1 post under Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, 119 'F'-Wing, ShastriBhawan, New Delhi-110001
- Handicrafts Promotion Officer: 20 posts under Ministry of Textiles, Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), West Block 7, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066
- Technical Superintendent-Processing: 3 posts under Weaver service centre O/o of the development Commissioner for Handloom, Ministry of Textiles Bunker Colony, Bharat Nagar, Delhi-110052
- Junior Investigator: 2 posts under Bureau of Police Research & Development, Ministry of Home Affairs, 3/4 floor, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003
- Junior Grade of Indian Information Service: 25 posts under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, R. No -747, AWING, Shastri Bhawan, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi- 110001
- Section Officer (Horticulture): 17 posts under Central public Works Department Director of Hort. (NDR), CPWD, Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation, C-118, I.P. Bhawan, New Delhi
- Technical Clerk (Economics): 3 posts under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare , Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare
- Clerk: 2 posts under Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Room No -440-B, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Udyog Bhawan New Delhi - 110011
- Technical Assistant (Economics): 1 post under Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare 119, F- Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110001
- Lower Division Clerk: 1 post under Ministry of Labour & Employment, Director, ATI-EPI, Greenpark, Niranjanpur, P.O. Majra, Dehradun - 24817( Uttrakahand)
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics): 1 post under Bureau of Police Research & Development, M/o Home Affairs, 3rd & 4th floor, Block no.11, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi
- Assistant Engineer: 3 posts under Ministry of Textiles, Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), West Block 7, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066
- Data Entry Operator Grade 'A': 2 posts under Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, D/o Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, 119 'F'-Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi
- Senior Scientific Assistant (Operational Research): 1 post under Bureau of Police Research & Development, M/o Home Affairs, 3 rd & 4 th floor, Block No. 11, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.
- Accounts Clerk: 1 post under National Foundation for Teachers Welfare, Ministry of Human Resource Development/Department of School Education and Literacy, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi
- Evaluator (Malayalam/Tamil/Bangla): 3 posts (1 for each language) under Central Hindi Directorate, M/o Human Resource Development (Department of Higher Education) West Block-VII, R.K. Puram New Delhi-110066
- Economic Investigator: 5 posts under Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, Room No.212, NITI Aayog, New Delhi-110001