SSC Northern Region Recruitment For Engineer, Clerk & Other Posts: Vacancy Details Staff Selection Commission Northern Region has released recruitment notice (advt no. NR/ 1/ 2017).

SSCNR Recruitment 2017: Vacancy Details New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission Northern Region has released recruitment notice (advt no. NR/ 1/ 2017) for selecting candidates against various posts. Candidates, only after ensuring their eligibility from the official notification, can apply at the web portal of the Commission at sscnr.net.in. The closing date for submission of online application is 7 June 2017. Procedure for online submission of application consists of two stages, as fixed by the Commission: registration part and application part. Details of the vacancy can be found below.



The official notification can be read at sscnr.net.in



SSCNR Recruitment: Vacancy Details Statistical Assistant : 1 post under Department of Justice and Empowerment, M/o Social Justice and Empowerment, Shastri Bhawan New Delhi

: 1 post under Department of Justice and Empowerment, M/o Social Justice and Empowerment, Shastri Bhawan New Delhi Market Intelligence Inspector (Economics) : 1 post under Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare.

: 1 post under Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare. Documentation & IT Assistan t: 1 post under National Medicinal Plants Board, Ministry of Ayush, Room No. 309,3rd Floor, B-Block, 'AYUSH' Bhawan, GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi

t: 1 post under National Medicinal Plants Board, Ministry of Ayush, Room No. 309,3rd Floor, B-Block, 'AYUSH' Bhawan, GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi Junior Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance)- Metallurgical & Chemical: 1 post under Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), Ministry of Defence/Deptt of Defence production, Wing No.7, 2nd Floor West Block-V, RK Puram, Delhi-110066

1 post under Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), Ministry of Defence/Deptt of Defence production, Wing No.7, 2nd Floor West Block-V, RK Puram, Delhi-110066 Assistant (Legal): 4 posts under Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Room No. 418(A), 4th floor, 'A' Wing, Shastri Bhawan, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi

4 posts under Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Room No. 418(A), 4th floor, 'A' Wing, Shastri Bhawan, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi Data Entry Operator Gr. 'B' : 1 post under Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, M/o Commerce & Industry, Room No. 377, 3rd Floor, Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi.

: 1 post under Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, M/o Commerce & Industry, Room No. 377, 3rd Floor, Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi. Junior Account Officer: 1 post under Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie , Ministry of Personnel, Pubic Grievances & Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training, New Delhi

1 post under Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie , Ministry of Personnel, Pubic Grievances & Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training, New Delhi Assistant Programmer: 3 posts under National Investigation Agency Headquarter, 7th floor, NDCC-II Building, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi-110001

3 posts under National Investigation Agency Headquarter, 7th floor, NDCC-II Building, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi-110001 Proof Reader: 2 posts under Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, Legislative Department, Room No. 411 "A" Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi

2 posts under Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, Legislative Department, Room No. 411 "A" Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi Printing Assistant: 1 post under Official Language Wing, Ministry of Law and Justice, Legislative Department, Room No.411 "A" wing, ShastriBhawan, New Delhi

1 post under Official Language Wing, Ministry of Law and Justice, Legislative Department, Room No.411 "A" wing, ShastriBhawan, New Delhi Investigator Grade-II: 1 post under Ministry of Labour and Employment (Main Secretariat), Shram Shakti Bhavan, Rafi Marg New Delhi-110001

1 post under Ministry of Labour and Employment (Main Secretariat), Shram Shakti Bhavan, Rafi Marg New Delhi-110001 Canteen Attendant: 1 post under Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, UdyogBhawan New Delhi

1 post under Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, UdyogBhawan New Delhi Accountant: 12 posts under Directorate of Estates, Ministry of Urban Development, Nirman Bhawan New Delhi

12 posts under Directorate of Estates, Ministry of Urban Development, Nirman Bhawan New Delhi Language Typist (Hindi): 1 post under Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, DD(A), Room No. 365, O/o DAVP, Phase-IV,soochnaBhawan, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003

1 post under Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, DD(A), Room No. 365, O/o DAVP, Phase-IV,soochnaBhawan, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003 Technical Assistant (Printed Publicity/Production): 1 post under Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, DD(A), Room No. 365, O/o DAVP, Phase-IV,soochnaBhawan, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003

1 post under Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, DD(A), Room No. 365, O/o DAVP, Phase-IV,soochnaBhawan, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003 Junior Wireless Officer: 51 posts under Department of Telecommunications, M/o Communication, Under Secretary (Admin-II), Room No. 416, 4th floor, Sanchar Bhawan, New Delhi

51 posts under Department of Telecommunications, M/o Communication, Under Secretary (Admin-II), Room No. 416, 4th floor, Sanchar Bhawan, New Delhi Technical Officer(S&R): 13 posts under Department of Food & Public Distribution, M/o consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Room No.284A, KrishiBhawan New Delhi-110001

13 posts under Department of Food & Public Distribution, M/o consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Room No.284A, KrishiBhawan New Delhi-110001 Scientific Assistant: 12 posts under Central Water Commission, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, SewaBhawan, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066

12 posts under Central Water Commission, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, SewaBhawan, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 Data Entry Operator: 1 post under Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, 119 'F'-Wing, ShastriBhawan, New Delhi-110001

1 post under Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, 119 'F'-Wing, ShastriBhawan, New Delhi-110001 Handicrafts Promotion Officer: 20 posts under Ministry of Textiles, Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), West Block 7, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066

20 posts under Ministry of Textiles, Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), West Block 7, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 Technical Superintendent-Processing: 3 posts under Weaver service centre O/o of the development Commissioner for Handloom, Ministry of Textiles Bunker Colony, Bharat Nagar, Delhi-110052

3 posts under Weaver service centre O/o of the development Commissioner for Handloom, Ministry of Textiles Bunker Colony, Bharat Nagar, Delhi-110052 Junior Investigator: 2 posts under Bureau of Police Research & Development, Ministry of Home Affairs, 3/4 floor, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003

2 posts under Bureau of Police Research & Development, Ministry of Home Affairs, 3/4 floor, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003 Junior Grade of Indian Information Service : 25 posts under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, R. No -747, AWING, Shastri Bhawan, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi- 110001

: 25 posts under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, R. No -747, AWING, Shastri Bhawan, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi- 110001 Section Officer (Horticulture): 17 posts under Central public Works Department Director of Hort. (NDR), CPWD, Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation, C-118, I.P. Bhawan, New Delhi

17 posts under Central public Works Department Director of Hort. (NDR), CPWD, Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation, C-118, I.P. Bhawan, New Delhi Technical Clerk (Economics): 3 posts under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare , Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare

3 posts under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare , Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare Clerk : 2 posts under Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Room No -440-B, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Udyog Bhawan New Delhi - 110011

: 2 posts under Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Room No -440-B, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Udyog Bhawan New Delhi - 110011 Technical Assistant (Economics): 1 post under Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare 119, F- Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110001

1 post under Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare 119, F- Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110001 Lower Division Clerk: 1 post under Ministry of Labour & Employment, Director, ATI-EPI, Greenpark, Niranjanpur, P.O. Majra, Dehradun - 24817( Uttrakahand)

1 post under Ministry of Labour & Employment, Director, ATI-EPI, Greenpark, Niranjanpur, P.O. Majra, Dehradun - 24817( Uttrakahand) Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics): 1 post under Bureau of Police Research & Development, M/o Home Affairs, 3rd & 4th floor, Block no.11, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

1 post under Bureau of Police Research & Development, M/o Home Affairs, 3rd & 4th floor, Block no.11, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi Assistant Engineer: 3 posts under Ministry of Textiles, Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), West Block 7, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066

3 posts under Ministry of Textiles, Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), West Block 7, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 Data Entry Operator Grade 'A': 2 posts under Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, D/o Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, 119 'F'-Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi

2 posts under Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, D/o Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare, 119 'F'-Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi Senior Scientific Assistant (Operational Research): 1 post under Bureau of Police Research & Development, M/o Home Affairs, 3 rd & 4 th floor, Block No. 11, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

1 post under Bureau of Police Research & Development, M/o Home Affairs, 3 rd & 4 th floor, Block No. 11, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Accounts Clerk : 1 post under National Foundation for Teachers Welfare, Ministry of Human Resource Development/Department of School Education and Literacy, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi

: 1 post under National Foundation for Teachers Welfare, Ministry of Human Resource Development/Department of School Education and Literacy, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi Evaluator (Malayalam/Tamil/Bangla) : 3 posts (1 for each language) under Central Hindi Directorate, M/o Human Resource Development (Department of Higher Education) West Block-VII, R.K. Puram New Delhi-110066

Economic Investigator: 5 posts under Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, Room No.212, NITI Aayog, New Delhi-110001





