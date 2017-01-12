Collapse
SSC Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016: Check Results Of Paper 1 Now

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: January 12, 2017 16:25 IST
SSC UD Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016 paper 1 results have been announced

New Delhi:  Staff  Selection  Commission (SSC) published the results Paper 1 of  Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016. The paper 1 results will be used for the evaluation of paper 2.

Staff  Selection  Commission  conducted  Computer  based  Examination  for  Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016 on  3-12-2016 and 31-12-2016  for  making  additions  to  the  Select  List  of  Upper  Division  Grade  of  the following Services/Cadres in the following departments and ministries of Government of India:
  • Central Secretariat Clerical Service
  • Armed Forces Headquarters Clerical Service 
  • Railway Board Secretariat Clerical Services 
  • Central  Hindi  Directorate,  M/o  Human  Resource  Development (Deptt.of Higher Education)
  • Election Commission of India Clerical Service
  • Central Vigilance Commission.
  • Ministry of External Affairs
  • Central Administrative Tribunal(PB)
  • Ministry of Environment and Forests

A total of 273 candidates appeared in the said Examination.  The list Staff Selection Commission has published for   Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016 is  PROVISIONAL. The SSC has also published the marks of all the candidates and that is also available on the Commission's website.

How to check your SSC Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016 paper 1 results
  • Go to SSC home page
  • Click on the results tab
  • Chose 'Departmental Exams' option from the next window open
  • Click on the "click here" on the right side of results' link open there
  • Check your results in the PDF file

Staff  Selection  Commission  (SSC) has also announced the Cut off marks for Computer  based  Examination  for  Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016. And it has chosen 180 candidates from the candidates who appeared for the examination.

Click here for more Jobs News

