SSC Update: CGLE Tier III 2016 Exam Now On March 19, MTS 2016 Application Date Extended To February 3

EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: In two separates updates posted in the Staff Selection Commission website, the commission has notified about the dates of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2016 (Tier-III) and last date for receipt of applications for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2016. SSC CGLE Tier III will be conducted on March 19 and SSC MTS Examination application forms can be submitted till February 3. Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2016 (Tier-III) was scheduled to be held on 5th March, 2017 will now be held on 19th March, 2017, said the notification from the Staff Selection Commission.



"Due to technical reasons, the Commission has decided to extend last date for receipt of applications for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2016 for a further period of two days, i.e. from 5.00 PM on 1st February, 2017 to 5.00 PM on 3rd February, 2017", said the notification regarding SSC MTS 2016.



How to Apply for SSC MTS (Non Technical) Recruitment 2016



Step one: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission

Step two: Click on the "Apply" link in the homepage

Step three: Go to the "Others" tab in the next window

Step Four: Click below "You may apply online for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/UTs,2016 from 31/12/2016" notification there.

Step Five: Enter all the required details

Step Six: Submit



