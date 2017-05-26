SSC Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak Exam 2017: Commission Notifies Change In Exam Date

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)has made certain changes to the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2017.

New Delhi:  In a recent update, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made certain changes to the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2017. The official notification mentions about changes in the Paper 2 descriptive test. Candidates who have registered for the examination must go through the changes properly and make a note of the changes done, particularly in the exam date.

The official notification reads that that Paper 2 (descriptive) which was scheduled for 15 June 2017 will now be held on 6 August 2017.

No changes have been announced for the Paper 1 (objective type). The exam will be held on 15 June 2017.

