SSC Stenographer (Grade 'C' & 'D') Exam 2017 Admit Card Released; Download Now At Ssc.nic.in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Stenographer (Grade 'C' and 'D') examination 2017. The exam is scheduled to be held from September 11 to September 14, 2017.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Stenographer (Grade 'C' and 'D') examination 2017. The exam is scheduled to be held from September 11 to September 14, 2017. Candidates can download their admit cards by providing their registration number or their name and father's name. Providing Date of Birth as entered in the application form is compulsory in both cases. The exam will be a computer based test.



How to download SSC Stenographer Examination 2017 Admit Card?



Step one: Go to SSC official website: ssc.nic.in or any regional SSC website.

Step two: Click on the Admit card tab and then click on 'Steno C & D' or directly click on the admit card link.

Step three: In the new window, enter your registration number and date of birth or your name, father's name and date of birth.

Step four: Click on search. Your admit card will be shown on the screen. Downlaod and print the same.



Make sure that all the information provided on the admit card is correct. The Commission will not issue admit card to candidates who do not have the necessary knowledge of stenography.



Exam Pattern



The exam will be of 2 hours duration. There would be three sections. General Intelligence and Reasoning and General Awareness will have 50 questions each. English Language and Comprehension section will have 100 questions. Each question will carry 1 mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.



