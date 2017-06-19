SSC Stenographer Exam 2017, Apply Before 15 July Staff Selection Commission has released notification for Stenographers (Grade C and D) Exam 2017. Interested candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Stenographer Exam 2017, Apply Before 15 July, Details At Ssc.nic.in New Delhi: Candidates with 12th class pass qualification and having skills in stenography should note that Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct computer based exam in the month of September for recruitment to post of Stenographer (Grade C and D). The Commission has released an official notification in this regard and eligible candidates can apply on or before 15 July 2017. The online registration portal will close on the last day at 5.00 pm. The examinations will be held on 4-7 September 2017.



Applicants must be in the age group of 18-27 years as on 1 August 2017.



After the Commission conducts the exam, candidates who obtain qualifying marks will be called for skill test. 'The skill test will be of qualifying nature and the Commission will fix the qualifying standards in the skill test for different categories of candidates.' Skill test norms can be found from the official notification released by the Commission.



SSC will recommend candidates for appointment on the basis of the marks obtained in the computer based exam of those candidates who qualify the skill test.



Selected candidates will be on a probation period of two years. 'On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority.'



