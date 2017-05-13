SSC SI, ASI Recruitment 2016: Commission Calls For Changing Post Preference Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has asked candidates for changing their post preference, if they wish to, for the ongoing Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF recruitment 2016.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has asked candidates for changing their post preference, if they wish to, for the ongoing Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF recruitment 2016. Candidates who have qualified the detailed medical examination now have an option to revise their post preference, else the those mentioned in the application form will be considered final by the Commission.



In an official notification, dated 12 May 2017, the Commission has asked candidates to revise their preference of posts at http://ssconline.nic.in/sicpopreference.



'All the candidates who have qualified for Detailed Medical Examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF to be filled up through Recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2016 may, if so desired exercise their revised preference of posts through the link i.e. http://ssconline.nic.in/sicpopreference,' says the Commission.



Candidates, who are appointed on the basis of SSC SI examination, otherwise known as SICPO exam, shall be on probation for a period of two years and during the period of probation, the candidates would be required to undergo such training and pass such examinations as prescribed by the Controlling Authority. On successful completion of the period of probation, the candidates shall, if considered fit for permanent appointment, be confirmed to their post by the Controlling Authority.



Candidates should note that the online portal for changing the post preference will be open till 19 May 2017 (till 5.00 pm)



