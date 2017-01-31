SSC Results of SI In DELHI POLICE,CAPFs And ASI In CISF Paper II Exam 2016 Out: Check Here

Staff Selection Commission has released the list of Success full candidates in SI IN DELHI POLICE,CAPFS & ASI IN CISF, 2016 PAPER-2 on January 31. The candidates whose names are in the list have been selected for the medical examination in the posts advertised by the commission. The results have been published as 'Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2016 - Declaration of Result of Paper-II for shortlisting candidates for Medical Examination' in the official website of the commission. The candidates who had appeared for the SSC SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFS And ASI IN CISF, 2016 (PAPER 2) can check the results by visiting to the official website, ssc.nic.in.



According to the notification result of Paper-I was declared by the Commission on 28 July 2016. Paper-II of the said Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant SubInspectors in CISF Examination, 2016 was held on 18 December, 2016 for those candidates who qualified in PET/PST.



How to Check the SI IN DELHI POLICE,CAPFS & ASI IN CISF, 2016 PAPER II Results



Step 1: Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission

Step 2: Click on the "SI IN DELHI POLICE,CAPFS & ASI IN CISF, 2016 - LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN PAPER-2 FOR MEDICAL EXAMINATION" given in the home page

Step 3: A new page will open as a PDF file

Step 4: The candidate can check the results there. The results are organized according to the roll numbers.



The commission said that the medical examination will commence shortly. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of Regional Offices of the



