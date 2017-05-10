SSC Recruitment 2017 Region Wise: Vacancy Details And Important Dates

Different regions of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have released recruitment notifications against various vacant posts.

Updated: May 10, 2017
New Delhi:  Different regions of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have released recruitment notifications against various vacant posts. With large number of job options available in the Commission, candidates who wish to join a government sector should not miss this opportunity. Interested candidates should follow the common principle before going for online registration: go through the official notification, first! The Commission will accept online application and the printout of it along with required documents. Applicants have to send the printout of the application and the documents to the concerned regional offices of SSC.

While a total number of 200 vacancies are available under Northern region, 183 vacancies are open for recruitment under Karnataka Kerala region. Likewise, 70 and 77 vacancies are available at Southern region and Western Region respectively. Recruitment notifications have also been released by the Central region (113 vacancies), Eastern region (45 posts) and North Eastern region (13 vacancies).

Each of the regions have notified separately about the vacancy details which implies that the recruitment process is spanning over a large pool of candidates with varied educational qualification. Hence candidates should go through the notifications carefully.

Applicants have to complete all the registration formalities at ssconline.nic.in

Where to check the job notifications?
Recruitment advertisements are available at the official websites of the respective regions at,
http://ssckkr.kar.nic.in
https://sscner.org.in
http://www.sscmpr.org
http://www.sscsr.gov.in
http://www.sscwr.net
http://sscer.org
http://www.ssc-cr.org
http://sscnr.net.in

Important Dates
Last Date for Submission of application: 7 June 2017

