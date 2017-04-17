SSC Recruitment 2017: Hindi Translator, Junior Translator And Hindi Pradhyapak Exam, Apply At Ssc.nic.in

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified of Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2017. The examination scheduled to be held in the month of June will close its online application process on 5 May 2017. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment till 5.00 pm on the above mentioned date. As of now, the exact vacancy details has not been released by the Commission. Other details of the recruitment can be found below.
SSC Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2017: Highlights
Last Date for Submission of application: 5 May 2017
Date of exam: 15 June 2017 (Paper 1 and Paper 2 (Descriptive))
Age Limit required for applying: Not more than 30 years as on 1 January 2017
Educational Qualification required for applying: Educational qualification varies for each of the posts mentioned above. However candidates with Master's or Bachelor's degree in Hindi or English are majorly encouraged to apply for the post. Even candidates with Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa are also eligible to apply, provided they have required experience.
"Candidates who have not acquired/will not acquire the educational qualification as on 01.01.2017 will not be eligible and need not apply."
How to apply: Candidates must submit their application online at ssconline.nic.in. Along with the application candidates must also submit fee of Rs 100 through SBI Challan/SBI Net banking or through credit/debit cards of any bank.
Fee exemption is available to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with disability and Ex-servicemen and women candidates.
Selection Method: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Paper 1 and Paper 2 only.
