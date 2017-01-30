SSC MTS (Non Technical) Recruitment 2016 Application Dates Extended; Apply Before February 1 Now

EMAIL PRINT SSC MTS (Non Technical) Recruitment 2016 Application Dates extended; Apply before Feb 1 New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now extended the last date for the online application or the Recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in Different States and Union Territories Examination, 2016. "It has been decided by the Staff Selection Commission to extend the last date for receipt of applications for aforesaid Examination by 2 days. Now, the aspirants can apply online upto 1 February, 2017 (5.00 P.M.)", said a notification posted in the commission' official website.



The commission has also said that the other terms and conditions of the notice will remain unchanged.



How to Apply for SSC MTS (Non Technical) Recruitment 2016



Step one: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission

Step two: Click on the "Apply" link in the homepage

Step three: Go to the "Others" tab in the next window

Step Four: Click below "You may apply online for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/UTs,2016 from 31/12/2016" notification there.

Step Five: Enter all the required details

Step Six: Submit



