SSC MTS (Non Technical) Recruitment 2016 Application Dates Extended; Apply Before February 1 Now

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now extended the last date for the online application or the Recruitment to the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in Different States and Union Territories Examination, 2016. "It has been decided by the Staff Selection Commission to extend the last date for receipt of applications for aforesaid Examination by 2 days. Now, the aspirants can apply online upto 1 February, 2017 (5.00 P.M.)", said a notification posted in the commission' official website.
The commission has also said that the other terms and conditions of the notice will remain unchanged.
How to Apply for SSC MTS (Non Technical) Recruitment 2016
Step one: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission
Step two: Click on the "Apply" link in the homepage
Step three: Go to the "Others" tab in the next window
Step Four: Click below "You may apply online for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in different States/UTs,2016 from 31/12/2016" notification there.
Step Five: Enter all the required details
Step Six: Submit
You can read all the Staff Selection Commission news here.
Click here for more Job News