SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Exam 2016: Paper 1 From Today; Follow These Important Instructions The SSC MTS (NT) 2016 paper 1 exam will be held from September 16 to October 31.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Exam 2016: Paper 1 From Today; Follow These Important Instructions New Delhi: The SSC MTS (NT) 2016 paper 1 exam will be held from September 16 to October 31. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for SSC MTS 2016 paper 1 re-examination on the official websites of SSC on September first week this year.



A recent notification from SSC regarding the SSC MTS examination said the computer based Test (CBT) which was scheduled from September 16 to October 26 would now be held from September 16 to October 31, which includes 4 additional days i.e. October 27, 29, 30 and 31.

​SSC Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016: Important Instructions To All Candidates SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Exam 2016: Paper 1 From Today; Follow These Important Instructions



PROHIBITED ITEMS, such as watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets (mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, head phones, pen/buttonhole cameras, scanner, calculator, storage devices etc) are STRICTLY NOT ALLOWED in the examination lab.



Pen/pencil and paper for rough work would be provided in the examination lab. Electronic watch (timer) will be available on the computer screen allotted to the candidates.



It is reiterated that Candidates should not bring Bags and prohibited items as mentioned above to the examination venue. In case they bring any such item, they would have to make their own arrangements for safe custody of such items. The Commission shall not make any arrangement nor be responsible for the safe custody of any such item.



If any such item is found in the possession of a candidate in the examination lab, his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled and legal/criminal proceedings could be initiated against him/her. He/she would also liable to be debarred from appearing in future examinations of the Commission for a period of 3 years.



Candidates should not wear charms, veil, items containing metals such as belts, ring, bracelet, earrings, nose-pin, chains, necklace, pendants, badge, brooch, hair pin, hair band, clothes with full sleeves or big buttons, etc. Candidates are advised to wear open footwear like chappal, flotter, instead of shoes as the candidates would be asked to remove shoes by the frisking staff.



Candidates are cautioned that they should appear only once for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016. Any candidate, who appears more than once for the examination, would not only be disqualified from the said examination but would also be debarred for three years from all examinations conducted by the Commission.



Candidates must also refrain from creating any obstruction during the conduct of the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016. If any candidate is found obstructing the conduct of the examination or creating disturbances at the examination venue, his/her candidature shall be summarily cancelled.



Such candidate shall also be liable to be debarred from future examinations of the Commission and legal/criminal proceedings could be initiated against him/her.



It may also be noted that no re-examination would be conducted if it is found that the examination was disrupted on account of instigation by the candidates.



Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the Reporting Time mentioned in their Admit Cards. They are required to reach the examination venue well in time. No entry, under any circumstances, would be allowed after the entry closing time.



Candidates are advised to visit website of the Commission for MTS (NT) 2016 Examination Practise Test and Tutorial (English/Hindi).



Click here for more







The SSC MTS (NT) 2016 paper 1 exam will be held from September 16 to October 31. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for SSC MTS 2016 paper 1 re-examination on the official websites of SSC on September first week this year. SSC MTS admit cards can be downloaded from the official regional websites of SSC with logging in with the registration details of the candidates. The SSC had to cancel its examination for the post of multi-tasking (non-technical) on April 30, 2017 after it found the question papers of the exam uploaded on social networking site Facebook.A recent notification from SSC regarding the SSC MTS examination said the computer based Test (CBT) which was scheduled from September 16 to October 26 would now be held from September 16 to October 31, which includes 4 additional days i.e. October 27, 29, 30 and 31.PROHIBITED ITEMS, such as watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets (mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, head phones, pen/buttonhole cameras, scanner, calculator, storage devices etc) are STRICTLY NOT ALLOWED in the examination lab.Pen/pencil and paper for rough work would be provided in the examination lab. Electronic watch (timer) will be available on the computer screen allotted to the candidates.It is reiterated that Candidates should not bring Bags and prohibited items as mentioned above to the examination venue. In case they bring any such item, they would have to make their own arrangements for safe custody of such items. The Commission shall not make any arrangement nor be responsible for the safe custody of any such item.If any such item is found in the possession of a candidate in the examination lab, his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled and legal/criminal proceedings could be initiated against him/her. He/she would also liable to be debarred from appearing in future examinations of the Commission for a period of 3 years.Candidates should not wear charms, veil, items containing metals such as belts, ring, bracelet, earrings, nose-pin, chains, necklace, pendants, badge, brooch, hair pin, hair band, clothes with full sleeves or big buttons, etc. Candidates are advised to wear open footwear like chappal, flotter, instead of shoes as the candidates would be asked to remove shoes by the frisking staff.Candidates are cautioned that they should appear only once for the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016. Any candidate, who appears more than once for the examination, would not only be disqualified from the said examination but would also be debarred for three years from all examinations conducted by the Commission.Candidates must also refrain from creating any obstruction during the conduct of the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016. If any candidate is found obstructing the conduct of the examination or creating disturbances at the examination venue, his/her candidature shall be summarily cancelled.Such candidate shall also be liable to be debarred from future examinations of the Commission and legal/criminal proceedings could be initiated against him/her.It may also be noted that no re-examination would be conducted if it is found that the examination was disrupted on account of instigation by the candidates.Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the Reporting Time mentioned in their Admit Cards. They are required to reach the examination venue well in time. No entry, under any circumstances, would be allowed after the entry closing time.Candidates are advised to visit website of the Commission for MTS (NT) 2016 Examination Practise Test and Tutorial (English/Hindi).Click here for more Jobs News