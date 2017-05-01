SSC MTS Exam Paper Leaked; Paper To Be Conducted Again

A paper to select junior staff in central government departments was leaked today prompting the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to order re-examination of the test for select candidates only. Due to a very large number of applications, the SSC is conducting tests daily in shifts-- morning and afternoon--to select the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).The SSC has taken a decision to cancel the Paper-I (afternoon shift) of the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 held on April 30, 2017, because the said paper was found to be compromised, a release issued by the Personnel Ministry said.The re-examination for only those candidates who appeared in this shift will be held in due course and they would be suitably informed accordingly, it said.