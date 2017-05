SSC MTS 2016 Recruitment: Multi-Tasking Staff Non-Technical OMR Exam Cancelled, Know New Dates Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has cancelled the OMR based examination conducted in the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 along with the scheduled ones and has re-scheduled dates to September-October this year.Earlier, SSC had taken a decision to cancel the Paper 1 of the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Non-Technical - Examination 2016 held on April 30, 2017.On April last, reports emerged that a paper to select junior staff in central government departments was leaked, during the SSC MTS examination."The Commission has taken a decision to cancel the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 in the OMR based mode for all 5 days (viz. the examinations already conducted on 30.4.2017 and 14.5.2017, and to be conducted on 28.5.2017, 4.6.2017 and 11.6.2017)," said a statement from the commission."The said examination would now be conducted by the Commission afresh in the computer based mode, tentatively during the month of September-October, 2017", added the statement.The SSC has said that the further details in this regard would be hosted on the website of the Commission in due course.Click here for more Jobs News