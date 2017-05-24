SSC MTS 2016 Recruitment: Multi-Tasking Staff Non-Technical OMR Exam Cancelled, Know New Dates Here The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has cancelled the OMR based examination conducted in the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 along with the scheduled ones and has re-scheduled dates to September-October this year.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC MTS 2016 Recruitment: Multi-Tasking Staff Non-Technical Exam Cancelled, Know New Dates Here New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has cancelled the OMR based examination conducted in the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 along with the scheduled ones and has re-scheduled dates to September-October this year.



Earlier,



On April last, reports emerged that a paper to select junior staff in central government departments was leaked, during the SSC MTS examination.



"The Commission has taken a decision to cancel the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 in the OMR based mode for all 5 days (viz. the examinations already conducted on 30.4.2017 and 14.5.2017, and to be conducted on 28.5.2017, 4.6.2017 and 11.6.2017)," said a statement from the commission.



"The said examination would now be conducted by the Commission afresh in the computer based mode, tentatively during the month of September-October, 2017", added the statement.



The SSC has said that the further details in this regard would be hosted on the website of the Commission in due course.



Click here for more



The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has cancelled the OMR based examination conducted in the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 along with the scheduled ones and has re-scheduled dates to September-October this year.Earlier, SSC had taken a decision to cancel the Paper 1 of the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - Non-Technical - Examination 2016 held on April 30, 2017.On April last, reports emerged that a paper to select junior staff in central government departments was leaked, during the SSC MTS examination."The Commission has taken a decision to cancel the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 in the OMR based mode for all 5 days (viz. the examinations already conducted on 30.4.2017 and 14.5.2017, and to be conducted on 28.5.2017, 4.6.2017 and 11.6.2017)," said a statement from the commission."The said examination would now be conducted by the Commission afresh in the computer based mode, tentatively during the month of September-October, 2017", added the statement.The SSC has said that the further details in this regard would be hosted on the website of the Commission in due course.Click here for more Jobs News