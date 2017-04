SSC KKR Released Admit Card For CGL 2016 Document Verification, CPT, Data Entry Speed Test

SSC KKR admit card: Download Now

Staff Selection Commission Karnataka Kerala Region (SSC KKR) has released admit cards for the Document Verification/ Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Speed Test of Combined Graduate Level (CGL). The Commission will conduct the above mentioned tests as a part of the selection process for CGL 2016 from 2 May 2017 till 12 May 2017. SSC has released answer keys of Junior Engineer Tier 1 exam as well. Candidates can download the same at ssc.nic.inGo to the official website of the Commission at ssckkr.kar.nic.inClick on "Click here to download the Admission Certificates for Document Verification/CPT/DEST in connection with Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2016 to be held from 2.05.2017 to 12.05.2017".Enter 10 digit Roll Number starting with '9'Enter date of birthCandidates who have forgotten the roll number can retrieve the same at the official web portalClick here for more Jobs News