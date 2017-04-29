SSC KKR Released Admit Card For CGL 2016 Document Verification, CPT, Data Entry Speed Test

SSC has released answer keys of Junior Engineer Tier 1 exam as well. Candidates can download the same at ssc.nic.in
How to download SSC KKR admit card for CGL 2016?
Go to the official website of the Commission at ssckkr.kar.nic.in
Click on "Click here to download the Admission Certificates for Document Verification/CPT/DEST in connection with Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2016 to be held from 2.05.2017 to 12.05.2017".
Enter 10 digit Roll Number starting with '9'
Enter date of birth
Candidates who have forgotten the roll number can retrieve the same at the official web portal
