SSC Junior Engineers Exam 2015: Check The Rejected List

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the list of rejected candidates in paper II in SSC Junior Engineers Exam 2015. SSC JE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) exam result was published on December 2016. A total number of 3,211 candidates have passed the exam and the open competitive exam was held on July 24, 2016 at various exam centres across the country.
How to see SSC Junior Engineers Exam 2015 Rejected List
Step 1: Go to the Staff Selection Commission homepage
Step 2: Click on ""JUNIOR ENGINEERS ( CIVIL,MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL,Q.S.& C ) EXAM., 2015 LIST OF REJECTED CANDIDATES IN PAPER-II DUE TO VARIOUS REASONS" link given there.
Step 3: A file will open. You may check the details there.
Know Staff Selection Commission
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an organization under Government of India to recruit staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the union Government and in Subordinate Offices. This commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) which consists of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations. His post is equivalent to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India.
