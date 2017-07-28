SSC Junior Engineer Paper 2 Exam On July 30, Check Exam Day Rules Here SSC will conduct the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying Contract) Examination, 2016 (Paper-II) on July 30, 2017.

All candidates appearing in the above mentioned examination are advised to carefully read and meticulously follow the instructions given below:



1.Candidates are strictly advised to desist from bringing bags, mobile phones and prohibited items such as smart / Digital watches, books, paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets (mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, head phones, buttonhole cameras, scanner, storage devices etc) in the examination hall.



2.The candidates are allowed to bring their own pens, Slide Rules, calculators, Logarithm Table and Steam Table for use during the examination.



3.The candidates are strictly advised to bring anyone of the following photo bearing identity cards in original, as proof of their identity:-



(i) Driving License

(ii) Voter ID Card

(iii) PAN Card

(iv) Passport

(v) Aadhar Card

(vi) University / College Identity Card



4.The Candidates are strictly cautioned to refrain from creating any obstruction during the conduct of the examination. If any candidate is found obstructing the conduct of the examination or creating disturbances at the examination venue, his/her candidature shall be summarily cancelled. Such candidate shall also be liable to be debarred from future examinations of the Commission and legal/criminal proceedings could be initiated against him/her.



A notificaiton published today by SSC said that the no re-examination of SSC Junior Engineer Paper 2 would be conducted if it is found that the examination was disrupted on account of instigation by the candidates.



A total 3,39,379 candidates appeared in the SSC Junior Engineer Tier 1 Examination 2016

Out of which 1,33,983 candidates appeared in Civil and 90,321 candidates appeared in Electrical categories.



1,15,075 candidates appeared in mechanical category.



