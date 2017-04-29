SSC JE Recruitment 2016: Answer Key Released For Tier 1 Exam, Details At Ssc.nic.in

Updated: April 29, 2017
SSC JE Recruitment 2016: Answer Key Released For Tier 1 Exam, Details At Ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2016 Answer Key Released

New Delhi:  Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for Junior Engineer recruitment 2016. Those who had appeared for the exam on 1-4 March 2017 can check their answer keys now at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The examination was held for selecting candidates to the post of Junior Engineer in the disciplines of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract.  The Commission had started the online application process for the SSC JE recruitment 2016 in the month of September previous year.

"Staff Selection Commission will hold on 3 rd December 2016 to 05th December 2016, an open competitive Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers, Group 'B' Non-Gazetted posts in the Pay Band of Rs.9300-34800/- plus Grade Pay Rs.4200/- (pre-revised)", said the official notification.

However the Commission conducted the examination in the month of March.

SSC had notified of JE vacancies at Central Water Commission, CPWD, Department of Post, MES, Farrakka Barrage (project), Central Water Power Research Station and Dte. Of Quality Assurance(Naval).

How to download SSC JE answer key?
SSC JE Answer Key Download Now

  • Go to the official web portal of the Commission
  • Click on the link “Answer Key challenge for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2016 (Tier-I)”
  • Enter the User ID and password used during examinations
  • Candidates can submit representations as well till 1 May (5.00 pm); which can be submitted through online method on payment of Rs 100 per answer.
