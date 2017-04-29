SSC JE Recruitment 2016: Answer Key Released For Tier 1 Exam, Details At Ssc.nic.in

"Staff Selection Commission will hold on 3 rd December 2016 to 05th December 2016, an open competitive Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers, Group 'B' Non-Gazetted posts in the Pay Band of Rs.9300-34800/- plus Grade Pay Rs.4200/- (pre-revised)", said the official notification.
However the Commission conducted the examination in the month of March.
SSC had notified of JE vacancies at Central Water Commission, CPWD, Department of Post, MES, Farrakka Barrage (project), Central Water Power Research Station and Dte. Of Quality Assurance(Naval).
How to download SSC JE answer key?
- Go to the official web portal of the Commission
- Click on the link “Answer Key challenge for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2016 (Tier-I)”
- Enter the User ID and password used during examinations
- Candidates can submit representations as well till 1 May (5.00 pm); which can be submitted through online method on payment of Rs 100 per answer.