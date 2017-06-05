SSC JE Junior Engineer 2016: Tier 1 Results Declared, Check Now @ Ssc.nic.in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination 2016 (Tier-I) results today.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination 2016 (Tier-I) results today.



A total 3,39,379 candidates appeared in the SSC Junior Engineer Tier 1 Examination 2016

Out of which 1,33,983 candidates appeared in Civil and 90,321 candidates appeared in Electrical categories.



1,15,075 candidates appeared in mechanical category.



According to the SSC, the schedule for Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) of SSC Junior Engineers Examination 2016 will be available on concerned Regional Office's website shortly.



The commission has also said that the representations received from the candidates about the answer keys have been carefully examined and the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary. The modified answer keys have been used for evaluation.



Staff Sellection Commission has released the answer keys for Junior Engineer recruitment 2016



The result is available on SSC's Website: ssc.nic.in.



Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted shortly on the Commission's website, said the commission.



SSC JE Junior Engineer 2016 Tier 1 Results: How to check



Go to the official web portal of the Commission



Click on the link results link



Click on JE heading in the pop up window



Click on the results link given adjacent to "JUNIOR ENGINEERS (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, Q.S. & C.) EXAM., 2016 - LIST OF THE CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN PAPER-1 FOR APPEARING IN PAPER-2 ( CIVIL )"



