SSC Delhi Police, CAPFs SI, CISF ASI Paper 1 Exam 2017 Answer Key Out; Check Now @ Ssc.nic.in

SSC SIs in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF paper 1 exam 2017 answer Keys have been uploaded on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the recruitment exam SI posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recently. SSC recruitment exam for Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination 2017 (Paper - I) was held in Computer Based Mode from July 1 to July 7 this year."The Paper - I of Recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination 2017 was held in Computer Based Mode from 1-7-2017 to 7-7-2017. The candidates' response sheet along with the tentative answer keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may log-in using their same I D and Password, which were used during the Examination, to download the same," said a statement from SSC.SSC has also said that the Representations in respect of the tentative answer keys of SSC SI in Delhi police, CAPFs, CISF exam 2017 answer keys , if any, may be submitted on line from July 31 (5.00 PM) to August 6 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question challenged.SSC in its notification also said, representations received after 5.00 PM on August 6 will not be entertained under any circumstances.Candidates may follow these steps to check the answer keys uploaded by SSC:Step One: Candidates may visit the official website for SSCStep Two: Click on SSC answer key tabStep Three: Click on "Tentative Answer key - Recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination 2017 (Paper - I)"Step Four: Follow the instruction given on the next page