SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015: Final Results To Be Out Today

EMAIL PRINT SSC Constable GD (CAPFs) Exam 2015: Final Results To Be Out Today New Delhi: According to the status report of the results published by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the official government hiring agency would release the final results of Constable GD (CAPFs) Examination today. The commission has notified this in the official website. The aspirants can go to the official website http://ssc.nic.in/ and check their final results.



Apart from SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015, the notification has also said that the UDC Limited Departmental Examination 2016 final results will be out on or before February 28, 2017. Combined Graduate Level Examination 2016 Tier II results will also be published on 28 February.



How to check SSC Constable GD (CAPFs) Exam 2015 Final Results



Step 1: Go to Staff Selection Commission (SSC) home page

Step 2: Click on the results tab

Step 3: Chose CAPF option from the next window open

Step 4: Click on the "click here" on the right side SSS Constable GD (CAPFs) Exam 2015 Final Results link open there

Step 5: Check your Results



SSC UDC Limited Departmental Examination 2016 (Paper-I) results were supposed to be released by January 31, but Staff Selection Commission had released the results on January 11, this year.



Candidates who are waiting for the final results of SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 is advised to check the official website to update about the results and should not worry about the non-availability of the final results in the first hours of results being released. Usually servers of hiring authorities do not respond because of the rush in the website in the rush hours.



