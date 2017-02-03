SSC Constable GD CAPF Exam 2015 Final Results Declared: Know How To Check

SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015: Staff Selection commission has declared the final results of the SSC Constable GD CAPFs Examination 2015 in the official website and the aspirant can check their results now. On the basis of the Written Examination and the Detailed Medical Examination, the Staff Selection Commission has now declared two merit lists of the selected 51678 male and 5336 female candidates for appointment to the post of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 Final merit lists as per All India vacancies / State wise vacancies (with further reservation for candidates of Border Districts or Naxal or Militancy affected districts within the State).
SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 Final Results: How to check
Step 1: Go to Staff Selection Commission (SSC) home page
Step 2: Click on the link "Constables(GD) in CAPFS,NIA&SSF And Rifleman(Gd) In Assam Rifles Exam,2015-List Of Female And Male Candidates Included In Merit List" in the latest news page
Step 3: Click on the "click here" in the results section on the right side of the link "CONSTABLES(GD)IN CAPFS,NIA&SSF AND RIFLEMAN(GD) IN ASSAM RIFLES EXAM,2015 - LIST OF FEMALE CANDIDATES INCLUDED IN MERIT LIST (IN ROLL NO ORDER)"
Step 4: Check your Results
Staff Selection Commission had conducted the Written Examination of SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 on 4th October 2015 and a re examination was held on 22 November 2015 for certain candidates who qualified in PET / PST at different examination halls across the country. A total of 11,65,942 candidates both male and female attended the written examination. The commission declared The result of the Written Examination on 14th March 2015 and 7th April 2016.
Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission had said in a notification that the results would be out on February 3 which was scheduled to be out on January 30.
SSC Constable GD CAPFs Exam 2015 Final Results: There is a chance that the official website of Staff Selection commission may not open because of the early hour rush during first hours of results declaration.
