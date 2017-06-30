SSC CHSL Exam 2015 DEST Typing Test Results Today, Check @ Ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of the Skill Test in Data Entry (DEST) / Typing Test of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL 102) Examination, 2015, today at ssc.nic.in.

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: June 30, 2017 15:28 IST
New Delhi:  The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results of the Skill Test in Data Entry (DEST) / Typing Test of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL 102) Examination, 2015, today. SSC in a latest notification has said the results will be released today i.e. on 30.6.2017 between 8.00 PM to 9.00 P.M. According to the commission, SSC CHSL 2017 exam document verification will take place with effect from July 7, 2017.

"Thereafter, it is proposed to undertake the process of Document Verification w.e.f  July 7, 2017," said the statement SSC.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the result for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam 2016 on June first week.

How to check SSC CHSL 2015 result?
Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in
Click on the link of SSC CHSL 2015 result
Download the .pdf format file
Check your roll number

After the release of the result, candidates should wait for the official update for document verification.

