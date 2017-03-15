SSC CHSL 2017: SSC Releases Answer Key For Tier I Exam; Check Now At Ssc.nic.in

EMAIL PRINT SSC CHSL 2017: SSC Releases Answer Key For Tier I Exam; Check Now New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the answer key for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier I exam conducted in January 2017. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key from the official website by logging into their account using the same user id and password which was used by the candidates during the exam. Candidates would be able to submit their challenge for the answer key through the same link on the website. Candidates are advised to go through the answer key carefully before submitting any challenge request.



SSC CHSL 2016 tier exam was held in the online mode between January 7, 2017 and February 8, 2017. Candidates can submit their challenge through the online portal itself till March 20, 2017. Challenge request would be accepted only till 5:00 pm on March 20. Candidates would also need to submit a payment of Rs. 100 per answer.



How to check SSC CHSL 2016 Tier I Answer Key



Step one: Go to SSC official website: ssc.nic.in



Step two: Click on the tab which says Answer Key and click on the answer key link for SSC CHSL 2016.



Step three: A pdf with the answer key notice will open. At the end of the pdf, there is a link to check the answer key.



Step four: Click on the answer key link. In the new window you will need to enter your Roll number, password and exam date.



Step five: Download the answer key and calculate your tentative score in SSC CHSL 2017 tier I exam.



