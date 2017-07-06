SSC CHSL 2016 Tier 2 On July 9: 'No Re-Exam If Disruption Is Instigated By Students,' Says Commission

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2016 (Tier-II) on 9 July 2017. Candidates who are all prepared to appear for the examination must be thoroughly aware of the exam day rules. The Commission has released a list of do's and don't's for all the examinees; failing to abide may lead to cancellation of candidature of the candidate. A total of 53201 candidates will appear for the SSC CHSL tier 2 descriptive test. Candidates can find details of the rules at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had declared the CHSL 2016 tier 1 result in June. Out of the total 3057993 candidates who had appeared for the exam, 53201 had qualified for the next level of exam.

The Commission clearly mentions that 'no re-examination would be conducted if it is found that the examination was disrupted on account of instigation by the candidates.'

Examinees must take their own pen to the exam centre.

List of barred items includes bags, mobile phones and prohibited items such as watches, books, paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets (mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, head phones, buttonhole cameras, scanner, calculator, storage devices etc).

SSC will conduct the paper 1 for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhypak Examination 2017 on 14 July. Likewise paper 2 for the junior engineer (JE) 2016 exam will be held on 30 July. Read other exam schedule here



Document verification for SSC CHSL 2015 will begin tomorrow (7 July 2017). Region wise schedule can be found at the official website.

