SSC CHSL 2016: Major Changes Notified, Check Here

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission has released a notification regarding major changes in the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2016. The changes have been notified against the SSC CHSL 2016 advertisement released on 8 October 2016. SSC had conducted online registration for CHSL 2016 in the month of November, the previous year. The recruitment process was held to invite applications from interested candidates for recruitment to posts of Postal Assistants/Sorting Assistants, Data Entry Operators, Lower Divisional Clerks and Court Clerk. Candidates can read the official notification here:
The selection process is for selecting candidates for more than 5000 vacancies in the above mentioned posts. Applications were invited by the Commission through online mode. The selection process includes Tier 1 (computer based written exam), Tier 2 (descriptive paper) and Tier 3 (typing test/ skill test). The Commission conducted Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2016 (Tier-I) in the Computer Based Mode from 7 January 2017 to 8 February 2017. A total 64,09,965 candidates had registered to take the said Examination. Concerned candidates are suggested to go through the notification (corrigendum released for SSC CHSL 2016) properly.
