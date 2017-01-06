SSC CHSL 2016: Here Is Another Chance To Register, Know Who All Can Apply

EMAIL PRINT SSC CHSL 2016 will begin on January 7 and will continue till February 5 New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission notified that the candidates who were able to register for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2016 (Tier-I) during the server maintenance period from 10.10.2016 (1200 Hours) to 13.10.2016 (1200 Hours) but were treated as invalid by the Computer System can now complete the registration procedures and participate in the SSC CHSL 2016.



The Commission is going to conduct Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2016 (Tier-I) in the Computer Based Mode from 7th January 2017 to 8th February 2017. Tier-II of SSC CHSL 2016 examination will be held on 9th April 2016.



64,09,965 candidates have registered to take the said Examination and there is a total vacancy of 5,133.



As per the SSC notification, a few candidates have reported to the Commission that they were able to register themselves and complete their applications for CHSL-2016 during that maintenance window period and that they were allotted Registration IDs starting with '99' digits. Being a declared maintenance period, such applications were treated as invalid by the Computer System.



Now, the Commission has decided to give opportunity to only, repeat only, those candidates who were able to complete and submit their applications during this period to appear in the Examination. All such candidates may submit the scanned copies of their completed applications during this period to their respective Regional Offices through email IDs given in the official notification published by SSC, latest by 1700 Hours on 09-01-2017.



Note: Any application received after above date and time will not be entertained. It is reiterated that applications which were not complete in all respects including fee payment will not be accepted.



