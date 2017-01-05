Collapse
SSC CHSL (10+2) Examination 2015 Tier II: Check Your Marks Now

January 05, 2017
SSC CHSL (10 +2) Examination 2015 Tier II marks have been uploaded

New Delhi:  Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the marks of the candidates who had cleared the tier II of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (10+2) 2015. The Commission has earlier uploaded the Result of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2015 (Tier-II), on 29.12.2016. The dates for the Skill Test / Type Test for the said examination would be intimated to the candidates shortly.

Staff Selection Commission conducted the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination, 2015 Tier II on 18.09.2016 for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operators and Lower Division Clerks at various centres all over country. A total of 46,125 candidates appeared in the said examination.

SSC CHSL Exam Skill Test / Typing Test

The candidates who cleared SSC CHSL (10+2) Examination 2015 Tier II written test will be intimidated for a skill test. Those who opted for Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts will have to undergo a skill test and candidates applied for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and postal assistant posts will undergo a typing test.

How to check your marks:
  • Go to SSC home page
  • Click on the results tab
  • Chose CHSL option from the next window open
  • Click on the "click here" on the right side of marks' link open there
  • Check your marks in the pdf file


