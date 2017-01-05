SSC CHSL (10+2) Examination 2015 Tier II: Check Your Marks Now

Go to SSC home page

Click on the results tab

Chose CHSL option from the next window open

Click on the "click here" on the right side of marks' link open there

Check your marks in the pdf file

Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the marks of the candidates who had cleared the tier II of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (10+2) 2015. The Commission has earlier uploaded the Result of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2015 (Tier-II), on 29.12.2016. The dates for the Skill Test / Type Test for the said examination would be intimated to the candidates shortly.Staff Selection Commission conducted the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination, 2015 Tier II on 18.09.2016 for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operators and Lower Division Clerks at various centres all over country. A total of 46,125 candidates appeared in the said examination.The candidates who cleared SSC CHSL (10+2) Examination 2015 Tier II written test will be intimidated for a skill test. Those who opted for Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts will have to undergo a skill test and candidates applied for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and postal assistant posts will undergo a typing test.