SSC CHSL (10+2) Examination 2015 Tier II: Check Your Marks Now

Staff Selection Commission conducted the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination, 2015 Tier II on 18.09.2016 for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operators and Lower Division Clerks at various centres all over country. A total of 46,125 candidates appeared in the said examination.
SSC CHSL Exam Skill Test / Typing Test
The candidates who cleared SSC CHSL (10+2) Examination 2015 Tier II written test will be intimidated for a skill test. Those who opted for Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts will have to undergo a skill test and candidates applied for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and postal assistant posts will undergo a typing test.
How to check your marks:
- Go to SSC home page
- Click on the results tab
- Chose CHSL option from the next window open
- Click on the "click here" on the right side of marks' link open there
- Check your marks in the pdf file