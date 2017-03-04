SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam To Be Held On 19 March 2017

EMAIL PRINT SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam 2017 New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct CGL Tier 3 examination on 19 March 2017. The Commission has released given an official update in this regard in its web portal ssc.nic.in. Concerned candidates should note that the examination will be of one hour (1100 hours to 1200 hours). Unlike other examination, this is going to be in pen and paper mode. The paper will be of descriptive type. Tier 3 is a new addition to the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam. Candidates should therefore not be confused about it and understand the pattern, syllabus and other important details about the exam.



SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam Highlights Bilingual paper (English and Hindi)

Candidates can attempt in any one language

Total marks is 100

Time duration is 60 minutes Read more about it here



SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam will include: Precis Writing, which in short is writing summary of a long passage.

Essay writing where candidates have to give their opinion and ideas on a particular given topic.

Letter writing and application writing can also be asked in the descriptive paper. Click here to know more about the descriptive paper

Click here for more



Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct CGL Tier 3 examination on 19 March 2017. The Commission has released given an official update in this regard in its web portal ssc.nic.in. Concerned candidates should note that the examination will be of one hour (1100 hours to 1200 hours). Unlike other examination, this is going to be in pen and paper mode. The paper will be of descriptive type. Tier 3 is a new addition to the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam. Candidates should therefore not be confused about it and understand the pattern, syllabus and other important details about the exam.SSC CGL Tier 3 Exam will include:Click here for more Jobs News