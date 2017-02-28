SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2016 Results Declared: What's Next

The Staff Selection Commission informed the candidates that:
- All the candidates declared qualified in Tier-II will be called for Tier-III/Document verification.
- All candidates qualified in more than 1 List need to appear for Skill Test (DEST/CPT)/document verification only once. Candidates who do not attend document verification will not be considered for final selection.
- Revised options can be submitted by the candidates during the document verification, if they so desire, which will be final. If options are not revised, the option submitted in the application form will be accepted as final.
- Candidates declared qualified in List-II will be called for CPT. The candidates called for CPT will not be called for DEST separately and Module-I of CPT will be taken for evaluating their performance against DEST.
- Candidates declared qualified in List-IV will be called for DEST.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2016 Results: How to proceed with your lists
According to Staff Selection Commission, candidates qualified in different "lists" in the results will appear for:
List 1 - To appear in Tier-III/Tier-IV/Document Verification.
List 2 - To appear in Tier-III/Tier-IV/Document Verification/CPT.
List 3 - To appear in Tier-III/Tier-IV/Document Verification.
List- 4 - To appear in Tier-III/Tier-IV/Document Verification/DEST.
The Staff Selection Commission also informed the candidates that, the schedule for Tier-III, Tier-IV, Document Verification, CPT, and DEST will be available on concerned Regional Office's website.
