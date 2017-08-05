SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Paper Analysis: Candidates Face A Tougher Paper Compared To CGL Tier 1 2016 According to experts at Career Power, the overall difficulty level of the question paper was moderate; however it was tough than the CGL Tier 1 2016 question paper.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Paper Analysis: Candidates Face A Tough Paper New Delhi: SSC CGL Tier 1 exam has begun and close to 30 lakh candidates are all set to appear for it; few have completed giving the exam. Candidates of the forthcoming shifts should have a quick glance on the question paper analysis in order to figure out what theirs will be like. According to experts at Career Power, the overall difficulty level of the question paper was moderate; however it was tough than the CGL Tier 1 2016 question paper. SSC has declared the



'According to the students Tier-I's Shift 1 was not as easy as the CGL Tier-I 2016 but it was of moderate level,' said Mr. Anil Nagar, CEO & Co-founder, Adda247.



While general intelligence (reasoning) section was easy with no questions from mathematical operations, English proved to be tougher. Questions related to para jumble were asked in the exam, for the first time. Cloze tests, which were not asked in the exams since 2-3 years made their way to this year's question paper.



Quantitative aptitude was tricky in trigonometry, mensuration and algebra sections which comprised of a total of 5-6 questions in total.



General awareness was an easy section with maximum questions from History (5-6 questions), Polity (5-6 questions) and Science (7-8 questions). The overall difficulty level of the section was easy-moderate.



SSC is known to repeat the questions asked in CGL exams so it is very important that all the candidates should go through the analysis of the tier 1 exam 2017.



