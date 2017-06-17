SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, JHT And Other Exams 2017: Know Important Updates Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released important updates regarding ongoing examinations.

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC CGL, CHSL, JE, JHT And Other Exams 2017: Know Important Updates New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released important updates regarding ongoing examinations.



Likewise, candidates who are appearing for the Junior Engineer (JE) exam 2016 should note that the paper II descriptive exam will be held on 30 July 2017. The result of paper 1 exam has been released on 5 June 2017.



CHSL 2016 examination (Tier II) will be held on 9 July 2017 from 10 am to 11 am.



In another update regarding the Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhypak Examination, 2017 the Commission has stated that result of the Paper 1 exam will be declared by 14 July 2017. Paper II of JHT exam will be held on 6 August 2017. 'A total of 29287 candidates were scheduled to appear for the aforesaid examination, out of which 10353 candidates actually appeared. The overall attendance was 35.35%,' the Commission states with respect to the Paper I exam held on 15 June 2017.



Click here for more



Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released important updates regarding ongoing examinations. Extension of the last date of applications for SSC CGL 2017 is one of the major updates released by the Commission. ' It has come to the Notice of the Commission that some of the applicants have faced technical problems in filling on-line application forms for CGLE, 2017 during the last two days. Keeping in view this inconvenience caused to the applicants, the Commission has, in the interest of the applicants, decided to extend the last date of filling of on-line application forms for CGLE, 2017 till 5.00 PM on 19.6.2017,' reads the official notification released by the Commission.Likewise, candidates who are appearing for the Junior Engineer (JE) exam 2016 should note that the paper II descriptive exam will be held on 30 July 2017. The result of paper 1 exam has been released on 5 June 2017.CHSL 2016 examination (Tier II) will be held on 9 July 2017 from 10 am to 11 am.In another update regarding the Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhypak Examination, 2017 the Commission has stated that result of the Paper 1 exam will be declared by 14 July 2017. Paper II of JHT exam will be held on 6 August 2017. 'A total of 29287 candidates were scheduled to appear for the aforesaid examination, out of which 10353 candidates actually appeared. The overall attendance was 35.35%,' the Commission states with respect to the Paper I exam held on 15 June 2017.Click here for more Jobs News