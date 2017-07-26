SSC CGL Admit Card Not Released Yet; Commission Notifies Exam Date, Time, City Details Staff Selection Commission has released the list of exam centres, exam date and exam time for candidates who have successfully registered for the SSC CGL 2017 exam. The admit card has not been released yet but is expected to be released soon by the commission.

22 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC CGL Admit Card Not Released Yet; Commission Notifies Exam Date



How to check exam city, date and time?



Candidates who have successfully applied for the exam can check their test city, date and time details by following the steps given below:



Step one: Go to respective SSC regional website. (Complete list on http://www.sscnwr.org/other_regional_network.php)

Step two: Click on the link provided to check exam city and other details.

Step three: Enter your registration details and security code (if required).

Step four: Submit and view the details.



Candidates who are not able to view the aforementioned details should check their application status from the SSC website. If your application was not accepted by SSC on the grounds of incomplete information or eligibility criteria not being fulfilled or any other discrepancy, then you would not be issued an admit card for the exam.



The admit card will be released shortly by the commission. SSC CGL exam 2017 is scheduled from August 5 to August 24, 2017. Along with the admit card made available online, candidates would also be required to produce a government approved identification at the time of the exam.



Recently the Commission has also released answer keys for the written exam for various graduate level posts.



Click Here for more





Staff Selection Commission has released the list of exam centres, exam date and exam time for candidates who have successfully registered for the SSC CGL 2017 exam. The admit card has not been released yet but is expected to be released soon by the commission. Candidates who have been waiting anxiously for the admit card can check the exam city, date and time allotted to them. The information is available on the regional websites of the commission as well as the online application portal for SSC.Candidates who have successfully applied for the exam can check their test city, date and time details by following the steps given below:Step one: Go to respective SSC regional website. (Complete list on http://www.sscnwr.org/other_regional_network.php)Step two: Click on the link provided to check exam city and other details.Step three: Enter your registration details and security code (if required).Step four: Submit and view the details.Candidates who are not able to view the aforementioned details should check their application status from the SSC website. If your application was not accepted by SSC on the grounds of incomplete information or eligibility criteria not being fulfilled or any other discrepancy, then you would not be issued an admit card for the exam.The admit card will be released shortly by the commission. SSC CGL exam 2017 is scheduled from August 5 to August 24, 2017. Along with the admit card made available online, candidates would also be required to produce a government approved identification at the time of the exam.Recently the Commission has also released answer keys for the written exam for various graduate level posts.Click Here for more Jobs News