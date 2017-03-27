SSC CGL 2017: Preparation Tips And Strategies

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission was due to publish the official notification for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2017 in March. While we await any official news from the commission, it is advisable for all those candidates who plan to sit in the exam this year to begin their preparation, if they have not started it yet. Going by the past few years' records, it can be concluded that the CGL exam may happen around July or August this year. Here we have curated some preparation tips for prospective SSC CGL aspirants.
Preparation Tips for SSC CGL
SSC introduced computer based test for CGL exam last year. The same pattern will be followed this year as well. While earlier one question in CGL carried 1 mark, now it carries 2 marks and the number of total questions too has decreased to 100. So candidates need to be extra careful. Their first priority should be to be acquainted with the exam pattern.
Once familiar with the pattern candidates should begin with solving one mock test and analyze their performance. If possible solve online mock test as it will help you develop a better idea of your preparation level for the computer-based test than a paper mock test would.
After assessment, mark down your string and weak points. List out topics and arrange them in order of your strength. This will help you prioritize your preparation.
Practice as much as you can. This holds true for both Quantitative Ability and Reasoning Ability section.
In case of English Comprehension, know that in SSC CGL exam there is more emphasis on grammar so learn all the basic rules of grammar and practice them regularly.
SSC CGL exam also has one section on general knowledge. The questions are mostly from static GK. Fewer questions are from current affairs topics. For current affairs you don't need to do much, just read newspapers regularly and you are sorted. For static GK, refer any good yearbook.
