SSC CGL 2017: Online Registration Date Extended Till June 19; Apply Now At Ssconline.nic.in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date for Common Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2017 to June 19. Earlier the application process was scheduled to end today at 5:00 pm.

Candidates who submit their application forms online on June 19 before 5:00 pm will be able to submit application fee through SBI challan within the working hours of the bank till June 21.



Taking into account the fact that SSC CGL 2017 notification was late than usual this year, the paranoia among applicants can be easily comprehended. SSC CGL is one of the most awaited recruitment exam since it allows an applicant the opportunity to grab coveted jobs in Ministries and Government department and organisations.

About SSC CGL 2017

This year SSC CGL Tier I exam is set to be conducted from August 1 to August 20. Since last year, SSC CGL is being conducted in the online mode to avoid any case of paper leak or practice of unfair means. This year too, the exam will be computer-based. Candidates who qualify Tier I will have to appear in Tier II exam. While the pattern for Tier I exam has remained the same as was when the exam was conducted in offline mode, there has been a change in the number of questions and marks allotted to each question. Now instead of 200 questions there are only 100 questions in Tier I question paper and each carries 2 marks instead of one.



